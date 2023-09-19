Honest cabbie returns B52,000 dropped by Chinese passenger

Taxi driver Montree Sae Tang returns 52,000 baht cash to Ms Yang, a Chinese passenger who left the money in his cab in Bangkok, at FM 91 traffic radio station on Tuesday. The return of the money was witnessed by station management. (Photo: FM 91 Traffic Pro Facebook)

A Bangkok cabbie on Tuesday returned 52,000 baht found scattered over the back seat after a Chinese woman passenger had left his taxi on Sunday.

Montree Sae Tang, returned the cash to the woman, identified only as Ms Yang, at the FM 91 traffic radio station in the presence of staff and management.

He had picked up the woman in Prachachart Bamphen area and took her to a hotel on Soi Sukhumvit 22 on Sunday. He was later flagged down by another passenger, who then told him there were banknotes scattered over the back seat of his cab. There were no documents.

He and the passenger together counted and put the money into a paper bag. There was 52,000 baht. The passenger contacted the hotel where the woman got out, and was told that nobody had reported losing the money.

Mr Montree contacted FM91 radio station by phone, asking they help find the woman, and then took the money there.

The radio station contacted the hotel and together they examined security camera footage, which showed the Chinese woman leaving the taxi. The radio station later contacted Thong Lor police station, and was told the woman had filed a complaint there.

Mr Montree said he was shocked when he saw the money left in his cab, but had never thought of keeping it.

Ms Yang thanked Mr Montree and praised his efforts in finding her and returning the money. She often visited Thailand and was impressed by the cabbie's honesty, she said.