Hospital rehab centres planned for drug addicts

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin chairs the health ministry seminar on drug prevention and suppression at Bang Pu industrial estate in Samut Prakan on Sunday. (Photo: Public Health Ministry)

The Public Health Ministry will open treatment centres for drug addicts in state hospitals nationwide.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin and Public Health Minister Cholnan Srikaew attended a ministry drug prevention and suppression seminar on Sunday to address the matter.

Dr Opas Kankawinpong, the health permanent secretary, said during the seminar the Public Health Ministry would endorse Mr Srettha’s guideline on sending drug addicts for rehabilitation.

He said 42 state hospitals currently have treatment centres, known as mini-Thanyarak services, for drug addicts. The new government plans to expand this service to all state hospitals.

Dr Opas said Thailand has about 1.9 million drug users, with 38,000 of them, or 2%, being deemed "red patients", or severely addicted users, and 456,000, or 24% , "yellow patients" who are moderate users, and 1.4 million, or 74%, "green patients", who are general drug users.

“The public health minister has announced plans to improve the universal healthcare scheme, or 30-baht plus, and include improving treatment for drug addicts,” he said.

Dr Opas said the plan includes more psychiatric nurses and clinical therapists to supervise rehabilitation at mini-Thanyarak facilities nationwide.

The ministry also plans to use telemedicine for long-term care for patients trying to quit narcotics.