Suspect, policeman killed in drug smuggling shootout

The fleeing black Toyota Fortuner comes to a stop after its hits a power pole and a road sign, immediately before the fatal shooting in Wiang Chai district of Chiang Rai on Tuesday night. (Screenshot)

CHIANG RAI: A policeman and a drug smuggler were both shot dead and a tonne of crystal methamphetamine and millions of meth pills seized in Wiang Chai district on Tuesday night.

The shooting occurred after narcotics suppression police used their vehicles to block a black Toyota Fortuner from exiting an alley.

Police said the driver refused to surrender and tried to escape. His vehicle hit a power pole and a roadside sign, was heavily damaged and came to a stop.

The driver opened fire from inside the cabin as police approached his stalled vehicle. Pol Sen Sgt Maj Weerawat Khamnee was killed. Another officer, also a police lieutenant colonel, was also hit but saved by his bullet-proof vest. He suffered severe bruising. Police fired back and the suspect was killed. It was all over in about 90 seconds.

The dead suspect was identified as Janoi, a 51-year-old Lahu man from Chai Prakan district of Chiang Mai. A 9mm pistol was found with his body in the vehicle.

Police said they found one tonne of crystal meth and about 5 million speed pills in sacks inside the Fortuner.