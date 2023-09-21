Five earthquakes shake Chiang Rai

Five minor quakes shook the northern province of Chiang Rai on Thursday morning. No casualties were reported. (File photo)

Five minor quakes, one of them a 3.6 magnitude, hit the northern province of Chiang Rai four times on Thursday morning. There were no reports of damage or casualties, the Thai Meteorological Department's Earthquake Observation Division reported.

The first quake, measuring 3.6 on the Richter scale, occurred at 00.45am at tambon Dong Mada in Mae Lao district, two kilometres underground. The tremor was felt in Mae Lao, Muang, Phan and Mae Suai districts of Chiang Rai.



The second, a 1.9 magnitude quake, 3km underground, occurred 38 seconds after the first one in the area of tambon Chom Mok Kaew, Mae Lao district.



The third, a 0.9 magnitude quake, 4km underground, took place at 3.00am in tambon Chom Mok Kaew in Mae Lao.



A 1.8 magnitude quake, the fourth, 2km underground, occurred at 3.18am in tambon Dong Mada, Mae Lao.

The 5th quake of a 2.4 magnitude, 4km underground, happened at 7.48am in tambon Chom Mok Kaew, Mae Lao.



No damage or casualties were reported.