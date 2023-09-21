Mayor in Bang Phli ‘caught taking a bribe’

Anti-corruption police examine banknotes taken from an envelope that was earlier handed as a bribe to the mayor of Bang Kaew Municipality in Bang Phli district of Samut Prakan on Thursday. (Photo supplied)

The mayor of a municipality in Bang Phli district of Samut Prakan province has been arrested on charges of demanding and taking a bribe in a 13-million-baht LCD screen project.

Nathapong Taengsuwan, the mayor of Muang Bang Kaew municipality, was arrested during a sting carried out at his office on Bua Nakarin Road in tambon Bang Kaew on Thursday.

Police officers from the Anti-Corruption Division (ACD) and officials from the Office of the Public Sector Anti-Corruption Commission (PACC) took part in the operation.

Pol Maj Gen Jaroonkiat Pankaew, the ACD commander, said his office had received a complaint from a limited partnership that Mr Nathapong had demanded a bribe in return for the firm being contracted to carry out the 13-million-baht LCD screen project.

The bribe, amounting to 25% of the cost, was to be paid in two instalments — the first on Thursday and the second on completion of the project.

On Thursday a man from the company handed an envelope containing 1.56 million baht in baht cash to Mr Nathapong at his office and he took it.

Sensing something was going wrong, Mr Nathapong quickly walked from his office down to the car park and threw away the envelope. That was when the police showed up to make the arrest.

Mr Nathapong was charged with dishonestly demanding and taking a bribe. He denied the charge.

He was handed over to the ACD for further legal proceedings.