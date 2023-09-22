Suvarnabhumi's SAT-1 terminal completes final trial run

A long line forms at check-in counters during peak hours inside Suvarnabhumi airport, Samut Prakan province. (Photo: Airports of Thailand)

SAMUT PRAKAN - SAT-1, a new satellite terminal at Suvarnabhumi airport, successfully underwent the third and final full-scale trial operation on Thursday night prior to the soft opening scheduled for Sept 28.

Kittipong Kittikachorn, the Suvarnabhumi airport director, said on Friday that the third full-scale trial operation focused on the outbound passenger process during the night, running from 8pm until midnight. It aimed to ensure that the night-time operations, which requires different support systems from the day-time operations, including lighting at all service points, were functioning smoothly.

He said the airport received full support from Thai Vietjet, which provided its aircraft, crew, ground service equipment and staff for the trial operation, and the immigration police, customs officials, the Aeronautical Radio of Thailand and the Bangkok Aviation Fuel Services Plc also provided assistance.

The airport has now completed all three full-scale trial operations, and it will take advice from all concerned to improve its operations - ensuring readiness for the soft opening of the SAT-1 terminal on Sept 28th, the official added.

Suvarnabhumi airport director Kittipong Kittikachorn, right, speaks to reporters at a press conference in February 2023. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

SAT-1, with a floor space of 216,000 square metres, have 28 aircraft parking bays. It is equipped with cutting-edge technology to streamline the boarding process and accommodate the airport's expansion plans.

The official opening of this new terminal at Suvarnabhumi is scheduled for early 2027.