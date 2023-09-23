Thaksin adviser 'idea' draws criticism

Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra waves to his supporters as he arrives at Don Muang Airport on Aug 22. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

Politicians have mixed views about Prime Minister and Finance Minister Srettha Thavisin wanting former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra as his special adviser.

Mr Srettha told Bloomberg Television on Wednesday that he would seek political advice from Thaksin when he was released from prison.

Mr Srettha praised Thaksin, saying he was the country's most popular prime minister and that when he is free, it would be "unwise of me not to seek his opinion".

At parliament on Friday, Senator Somchai Sawangkarn responded to Mr Srettha's comments by saying that although Thaksin had done some good things in the past, he was convicted in three cases with a total eight-year jail term, which later was reduced to one year due to a royal pardon.

Mr Somchai said to maintain harmony in the country, the prime minister should truly consider the implications of having him as his adviser. He said people are still questioning the state of Thaksin's health as he has spent more than a month in the Police General Hospital.

Next Monday, the Senate Committee on Political Development and Public Participation will invite relevant officials, including the permanent secretary of the Justice Ministry, the Corrections Department director-general, and representatives of the Royal Thai Police, to provide information about Thaksin's treatment.

Mr Somchai said that Thaksin should complete his one-year jail term, adding that it might lead to civil unrest if he is released before that time.

"It is too fast for Mr Srettha to decide to appoint Thaksin as an adviser, as the matter will undermine confidence and faith in judicial procedures," he said.

Dr Warong Dechgitvigrom, chairman of the Thai Pakdee Party, said having Thaksin as an adviser would ruin the government's image as it would show that the government can't find anyone better than a convict charged with corruption.

Pornpetch Wichitcholchai, President of the Senate, said the prime minister was just proposing an idea. He added that Mr Srettha might appreciate that Thaksin's experience could benefit the country.

Deputy Prime Minister and Commerce Minister Phumtham Wechayachai echoed those sentiments.

"With Thaksin's six years of experience in national administration, I think it is a good thing to work with him and hear his advice," he said.