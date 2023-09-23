DNA tests of couple match two babies

Jessada: Faces criminal charge

DNA tests carried out on a man arrested for allegedly murdering his 2-year-old daughter, and on one of his former wives, show a match with samples from the bodies of two babies found in Bang Sue district in 2013 and 2014, police said.

Songsak Songsaeng, 46, is in custody along with his present wife, Sunan Nahuanin, 40, for allegedly killing their 2-year-old daughter. During questioning, Mr Songsak admitted to killing four sons born to one of his three former wives.

Pol Maj Gen Wathee Assawutmangkul, commander of the forensics division, said on Friday the DNA samples from Mr Songsak, his second wife Jessada Meepian, and the dead boys are positive matches.

The first boy, believed to have been 10 months old, was found in 2013, and the second boy, believed to have been one month old, was found in 2014 in Bang Sue district. Their DNA samples were collected for identification.

Pol Maj Gen Wathee said the results of the DNA tests on the bones, which were found near Soi Phahonyothin 56 in Bangkok's Sai Mai district this week, are expected next week.

Given the evidence, Ms Jessada will be charged with concealing the bodies, said Pol Maj Gen Teeradet Thammasuthee, chief of the Investigation Division of the Metropolitan Police Bureau (IDMB). He said Mr Songsak, who was initially charged with assault causing death, will be charged with colluding to murder, pending the results of the DNA tests on the bones.

Police are reviewing evidence to determine if a human trafficking charge will be pressed against Mr Songsak, who used photos of his maimed daughter to seek donations.

Mr Songsak's and Ms Sunan's arrest came after a social media influencer asked police to help two girls who netizens said were assaulted by their father.