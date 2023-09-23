SAT-1 has third trial run

SAMUT PRAKAN: SAT-1, the new satellite terminal at Suvarnabhumi airport, successfully underwent a third and final full-scale trial operation on Thursday night prior to the soft opening scheduled for next Thursday.

Kittipong Kittikachorn, the Suvarnabhumi airport director, said yesterday the third full-scale trial operation focused on handling outbound passengers from 8pm until midnight.

It aimed to ensure that night-time operations, which require different support systems from daytime ones, including lighting at all service points, were functioning smoothly.

He said the airport received full support from Thai Vietjet, which provided its aircraft, crew, ground service equipment and staff for the trial run, while immigration police, customs officials, the Aeronautical Radio of Thailand and the Bangkok Aviation Fuel Services Plc also provided assistance.

SAT-1 is 216,000 square metres and has 28 aircraft parking bays. It is equipped with cutting-edge technology to streamline the boarding process and accommodate the airport's expansion plans.