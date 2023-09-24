Couple, 4-year-old girl killed in Buri Ram crash

A pair of shoes and a small crash helmet were retrieved from the body of a 4-year-old girl killed in a crash between a motorcycle and a pickup in Buri Ram's Nang Rong district on Saturday afternoon. Also killed were her mother and stepfather. (Photo: Surachai Piragsa)

BURI RAM: A four-year-old girl, her mother and stepfather were killed when the motorcycle they were travelling on collided with a pick-up in Nang Rong district on Saturday.

Pol Capt Anan Sri-sen, a Nang Rong police investigator, said the accident occurred on Saturday afternoon on the Sa Pradu-Thung Saeng Thong road rural road in tambon Thung Saeng Thong, Nang Rong district.



An initial police investigation revealed that the pickup, driven by Pol Senior Sgt-Maj Kwanchai Pakchai, a retired police officer, was heading from tambon Thung Saeng Thong to Nang Rong district town when it collided with the motorcycle.



The two vehicles went up in flames after the collision.



The three people on the motorcycle were killed. They were Prapaporn Srisurin, 22, an official at a tambon hospital in Nang Rong district; Kanyarat Wongnam, her four-year-old daughter from the former marriage; and her new husband Anon Thongchan, 25. They were on the way back from seeing a doctor in Nang Rong town to their home in tambon Thung Saeng Thong.



Pol Senior Sgt-Maj Kwanchai, the pickup driver, was injured.



Police were investigating to establish the cause of the accident.