Over 200,000 litres of diesel disappears from Army facility

The army headquarters is investigating why more than 200,000 litres of diesel disappeared from its Ordnance Materiel Rebuild Center in Saraburi province last year, according to an army spokeswoman.

Maj Gen Sirichan Ngathong, deputy spokeswoman of the army, said a special army audit team suspected irregularities in the consumption of oil at an army unit in Saraburi province and reported the finding to the army headquarters.

The army headquarters ordered additional investigation into the case and a probe committee had yet to conclude the investigation, she said.

The spokeswoman said that the army normally deployed its internal audit teams to check important supplies including oil, explosives, weapons and ammunition at army units nationwide.

According to recent reports, 215,897 litres of B7 high-speed diesel suspiciously disappeared from the storage of the Ordnance Materiel Rebuild Center in the 18th Military Circle in Saraburi last year.

The finding was reported to the army headquarters in May this year and the headquarters ordered additional investigation in June.