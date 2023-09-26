Bangkok mulls ways to save, earn from trash

Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt is looking at ways to save money, or even make money, by improving the management of the city's waste.

Mr Chadchart said during a Facebook livestream yesterday that at least 9,000 tonnes of waste around the capital are sent to three waste management centres in Nong Khaem, Sai Mai and On Nut for disposal every day.

The Nong Khaem Municipal Solid Waste Management Centre alone disposes of nearly 4,000 tonnes of waste a day, with disposal costs ranging from 649.50–970 baht per tonne.

The disposal costs should be lower so City Hall can use the funds for something else, Mr Chadchart said while livestreaming from the centre in Nong Khaem.

He said City Hall had successfully reduced the waste disposal price at On Nut Municipal Solid Waste Management Centre from 683 baht per tonne to 600 baht.

However, Mr Chadchart said City Hall still has to spend at least 20 million baht to dispose of 10,000 tonnes of waste daily, which amounts to 7.2 billion baht a year.

To make money, he said the city would start to look at ways to turn waste into another revenue source, such as making fertiliser from organic waste.

City Hall is also looking at ways to decrease deposit costs as much as possible, said Mr Chadchart.

Separately, Deputy Bangkok governor Jakkapan Phiewngam said City Hall plans to rent 50 electric waste-collection tricycles for five years at a cost of 45 million baht.

The decision was taken as the city's existing waste collection trucks are too large to enter many of the city's winding streets and narrow alleys.

The project is now in the Terms of Reference (TOR) hearing process and is expected to be wrapped up in three months, said Mr Jakkapan.

The tricycles will be sent out to every district office. Each will be able to collect and transport up to 500 kilogrammes of garbage.