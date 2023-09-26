Japanese seafood tests reveal its 'safe to eat'

(File photo: Somchai Poomlard)

Test samples of seafood imported from Japan have so far revealed no traces of radioactivity beyond international standards, and consumers can rest assured that the food is safe to eat, according to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The assurance came amid international consumer concerns that the release of wastewater from the tsunami-destroyed Fukushima nuclear power plant, which began last month, could contaminate marine life.

FDA deputy secretary-general Lertchai Lertvut yesterday said strict safety measures had been enforced before Japan began releasing "treated radioactive water" from the plant into the Pacific Ocean on Aug 12, 12 years after the nuclear meltdown.

He said 75 samples of imported seafood, including squid, molluscs and crabs, were collected to test for contents of the radioactive caesium-134 and caesium-137 by the Office of Atoms for Peace of the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation.

The results showed that 42 of 75 samples showed no radioactive traces exceeding international standards, he said, noting the rest were still being analysed.

If any samples are found to be contaminated with radioactivity beyond the international standards, the seafood will be destroyed and its importation suspended, he said.

He said the FDA has taken proper measures to ensure all imported seafood is free from radioactive contamination.