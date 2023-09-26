Activist who called for monarchy reforms sentenced to 4 years

Human rights lawyer Arnon Nampa takes part in a political gathering at the Democracy Monument, Bangkok, in March 2023. (Photo: Pornprom Satrabhaya)

Arnon Nampa, a prominent activist and lawyer, made famous for his open calls for reform of Thailand's monarchy was on Tuesday sentenced to four years in prison for royal insults, a judge and his lawyer said.

The human rights lawyer is widely known for his taboo-breaking speech during pro-democracy protests in 2020 during which he called for public debate on the role of HM the King. Mr Arnon, 39, had denied wrongdoing.

Lese majeste law in Thailand carries a maximum prison sentence of 15 years for each perceived insult of the monarchy.

"We are trying to get him bail," his lawyer Krisadang Nutcharus told Reuters.

The judgement was the first in 14 lese majeste cases against the outspoken activist, one of hundreds of people who have been charged under the law.

He was a leader in the youth-led pro-democracy movement that swept Bangkok in 2020, drawing hundreds of thousands into the streets.

Protesters had called for former prime minister Prayut Chan-o-cha to step down after he came to power in a coup on May 22, 2014, and for reforming the monarchy and abolishing the lese majeste law, Section 112 of the criminal code.

As of last month, at least 257 people have been charged with 112 since 2020, according legal aide group, Thai Lawyers for Human Rights.