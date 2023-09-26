New panel to investigate police involvement in gambling

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, left, raises three fingers as he tells Government House reporters on Tuesday that a three-men committee will look into alleged police involvement in online gambling. (Photo: Wassana Nanuam)

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said on Tuesday he had set up a panel to investigate alleged police involvement in online gambling operations in the wake of cyber crime police raids on houses owned by deputy national police chief Surachate "Big Joke" Hakparn on Monday.

The prime minister said before the cabinet meeting at Government House that the probe committee had three members and details were in his written order for the investigation.

The order appoints a chairman, Chatchai Promlert, former permanent secretary for interior, and two other members - Chartpong Chirabandhu, former deputy attorney-general, and Pol Gen Winai Thongsong, former deputy national police chief, who is secretary.

The panel will look into the facts and legal aspects of the searches of houses of high-level police officers in Bangkok and of dozens of other premises in the provinces on Monday, and similar operations in the future. Pol Gen Surachate's home was among those searched.

The searches on Monday were based on financial transactions uncovered earlier which were related to gambling websites, and which had a severe impact on the justice system, the order read.

The investigating committee is tasked with reporting its findings to the prime minister every 10 days. The prime minister has ordered government officials to cooperate with the committee.