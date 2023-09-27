Day is named for late king

The government has approved an official name for the Memorial Day to His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great on Oct 13 as "Navamindra Maharaj Day".

Government spokesman Chai Wacharonke said yesterday that the word "Navamindra Maharaj" means the ninth greatest king as HM the late king was the ninth king of the Chakri Dynasty, and known as King Rama IX. The name was approved by His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua, said Mr Chai, adding that the official name will mark the seventh anniversary of his death this year.

King Rama IX passed away on Oct 13, 2016, at Siriraj Hospital, at age 88. The former cabinet announced the date would be His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great Memorial Day in 2017, and it was later made a national holiday.