Srettha to visit Cambodia, aims to deepen bilateral ties

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin speaks to reporters after the cabinet's meeting at Government House on Tuesday. He will pay an official visit to Cambodia on Thursday to bolster relations between the two countries. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin will pay an official visit to Cambodia on Thursday to bolster relations between the two countries, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Panpree Bahiddha-Nukara said.

It will be the first Asean country he will visit since becoming prime minister, as Cambodia is one of Thailand's closest neighbours, Mr Panpree said.

The prime minister will later visit as many countries in the regional bloc as possible to introduce himself and strengthen ties, he added.

According to the Foreign Affairs Ministry, bilateral trade between Thailand and Cambodia was valued at more than 300 billion baht last year.

Regarding the prospects of a visit to Saudi Arabia, Mr Panpree said relations between Thailand and Saudi Arabia have been normalised after more than three decades of frosty ties.

During the United Nations General Assembly in New York last week, Mr Srettha held bilateral talks with and received a good response from Saudi Arabia's foreign affairs minister.

However, a date for a visit to Saudi Arabia has yet to be fixed, he said, adding that Saudi investors have expressed interest in pouring funds into Thailand. The kingdom must be well-prepared to court investment from the Middle Eastern country, he noted.

As for Thailand's bid for a place on the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) for the 2025-2027 term, he said the government attaches much importance to human rights issues.

The minister added that promoting and protecting human rights is one of the UN's key functions and guiding principles, known as the four pillars. The others are peace and security, rule of law, and development.

Mr Panpree went on to issue a reminder that Thailand sat on the rights council in 2012.

"Thailand would like to reiterate its desire to become a UNHRC member again for the 2025-2027 term," he said.