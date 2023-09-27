Education chief stern about graft

Education Minister Pol Gen Permpoon Chidchob gives his policies to educational executives and officials during a meeting on Sept 14. (Photo: Education Minister Newsline Facebook)

Education Minister Pol Gen Permpoon Chidchob has instructed all education officials to avoid potential conflicts of interest in an effort to prevent graft and corruption.

Pol Gen Permpoon said such interests can lead to malfeasance and corruption so all agencies must do their best to ensure transparency and accountability. He said a number of guidelines have also been issued for education personnel to follow to keep them from violating the rules.

The minister said all education agencies have also been instructed to keep a record of gifts worth more than 3,000 baht received from others as well any bribery-related complaints and submit them to their supervisors every six months.