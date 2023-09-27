Young tourist found dead after hit by off-limits speedboat

Rescue workers prepare to remove the body of the 22-year-old Russian swimmer killed by a speedboat and found washed up on the rocks at Haad Tian on Koh Larn, off Pattaya, on Wednesday. (Photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapong)

PATTAYA: The body of a missing 22-year-old Russian swimmer hit by a Pattaya speedboat that entered an off-limits zone was found on rocks off Haad Tian on Koh Larn on Wednesday morning.

Enrike Rakhman and his 20-year-old Thai girlfriend were swimming off the beach on Monday and were both struck by the speedboat. Haad Tian is off-limits to speedboats.

The young woman, Narada Taichaisong, was found dead soon after, with many deep propeller cuts. Her male companion was missing. Two days of searching had failed to find him.

Rakhman's body was found washed up on rocks, face down, by local residents on Wednesday morning, They called police.

Police said there were five propeller cuts on his back, shoulder and neck. The young man's body was found about 60 metres from where he was hit by the boat while enjoying the water in a swimmers-only area.

Speedboat driver Thawatchai Chompupuang, 19, was earlier arrested and charged with reckless driving causing death. He told police he did not know his speedboat hit anyone.

Pattaya deputy mayor Manote Nongyai said Haad Tian was off limits to speedboats because there were no buoys delineating safe and unsafe areas. Haad Tian was a popular beach because of its clear water, he said.

Pattaya authorities would have to speed up installing safety buoys along all beaches, he said.

Pol Lt Col Chainarong Jitsoonthorn, investigative inspector of Pattaya, said the young tourist arrived on Aug 11 and on Monday he and his girlfriend went to Haad Tian after checking out of a hotel near Na Baan beach, also on Koh Larn.