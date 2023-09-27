Speculation swirls around appointment of new police chief

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin reviews the guard of honour ahead of the Police Commission meeting on Wednesday. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

Speculation swirled about the possible postponement of the naming of the new national police chief as the prime minister arrived to chair a meeting of the Police Comission that was due to decide on the appointment on Wednesday afternoon.

It was rumoured the matter could be withdrawn from the meeting agenda in the wake a high-profile search at the house of one of the four contenders.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin arrived at the Royal Thai Police Office (RTPO) at 1.30pm to chair the meeting of the Police Commission to select the 14th police chief.

The prime minister is the ex-officio chairman of the Police Commission under the Royal Thai Police Act.

Mr Srettha reviewed an honour guard at the RTPO, in the rain, before entering to chair the meeting.

The meeting was due to pick the successor of Pol Gen Damrongsak Kittiprapas, who retires on Sept 30.

It was speculated the decision might be withdrawn from the meeting agenda and deferred until October, along with the appointment of deputy national police chiefs and commanders.

It was thought some members of the Police Commission may propose that a problem involving one deputy national police chief, one of the four contenders, should first be cleared up.

This follows the search of houses occupied by deputy police chief Pol Gen Surachate “Big Joke" Hakparn, as part of a police probe into online gambling websites.

The raid on Pol Gen Surachate's houses in Bangkok on Monday morning were part of an operation code-named "Big Cleaning Day", which targeted 30 houses in Bangkok and five provinces -- Phetchaburi, Samut Prakan, Khon Kaen, Udon Thani and Saraburi.