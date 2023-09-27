Deputy police chief Torsak appointed new police chief

Deputy police chief Pol Gen Torsak Sukvimol, named the 14th national police chief, succeeding Pol Gen Damrongsak Kittiprapas, who retires on Sept 30. (Pool Photo)

The Police Commission has appointed deputy police chief Pol Gen Torsak Sukvimol the new national police chief, succeeding Pol Gen Damrongsak Kittiprapas.

The meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, began at 2pm on Wednesday. At 4.28pm, the commission resolved to appoint Pol Gen Torsak, the 14th national police chief, succeeding Pol Gen Damrongsak, who retires on Sept 30.

Pol Gen Torsak was fourth in seniority of the four contenders for the job.

The other candidates were Pol Gen Roy Ingkapairote, the most senior, Pol Gen Surachate Hakparn, the second-most senior, and Pol Gen Kittirat Phanphet, the third.

Pol Gen Torsak was strongly tipped for the position following the high-profile search of houses occupied by Pol Gen Surachate, known as "Big Joke".

Pol Gen Torsak is a high-profile officer who rose to fame in the Crime Suppression Division.

He served as commander of the Police Royal Guards 904 Division before becoming a deputy chief of the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB). He became the CIB chief and was named an assistant police chief before being promoted to deputy chief.