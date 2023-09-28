Sustainability expo to inspire a 'better world'

Event is the largest of its type in Asean

Graphic illustrations of the three zones: SX Food Festival, SX Marketplace and SX Kids at the SX2023 event. Attendees can visit them on the LG floor of the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center from Sept 29 to Oct 8.

The Sustainability Expo 2023 (SX2023) will kick off with a food festival, a themed marketplace and kids zones at Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC) on Friday.

The expo is the largest annual sustainability event in the Asean region, with the main exhibitions and seminars running from Oct 2-8 on G floor of the QSNCC, said event organisers.

SX2023 is embracing the theme of "Good Balance, Better World", which organisers said aims to inspire visitors to learn more about sustainable practices.

The event at the QSNCC in Klong Toey district is free of charge.

The organisers said visitors can gain insights through talks from experts about green businesses, global green market trends, green lifestyles, and innovation.

Royal Inspiration

The expo is being held under the concept of "Sufficiency for Sustainability", which follows the sufficiency economy philosophy initiated by His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great.

SX2023 features five main exhibitions including "SEP Inspiration" to share sufficiency economy philosophy ideas, and "Better Me" to help people learn to live happily with other generations.

The "Better Living" zone will promote activities or projects by leading companies focusing on a clean environment and the circular economy; "Better Community" promotes equality; and "Better World" will exhibit arts related to sustainability.

The event also features three zones: SX Food Festival, SX Marketplace and SX Kids, which will run from Friday to Oct 8 on LG floor from 10am-8pm.

The SX Food Festival comes with the theme of Thai Street Food Museum, which simulates famous contemporary landmarks of Bangkok, Phuket Old Town and important cities of Thailand in one place, according to organisers.

Celebrity chefs will showcase sustainable food concepts, including zero-waste cooking and how to make meals with alternative protein sources.

The SX Marketplace brings together shops from eco-designers, environmental innovation products, gardens and farms, and over 200 shops and vendors will showcase home décor and community products.

The marketplace zone will also have knowledge exhibitions featuring stingless bees that benefit the ecological system, and events that share sustainable business practices and tips.

The zone also has a café in a sustainable furniture showroom.

The SX Kids zone will serve as a creative learning space focusing on sustainable development, combining both digital and environmental experiences for children to learn and explore.

The zone has activities including chess, studying nature, learning how to manage food waste and a garbage recycling station.