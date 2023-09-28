Border, scams in PM's talks

Thai-Cambodia border problems and suppressing call centre scams are two of the key issues to be discussed today between Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin and his Cambodian counterpart Hun Manet.

Foreign Affairs Minister Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara said on Wednesday that Mr Srettha's visit to Cambodia, the first Asean country he is visiting since taking office, is also aimed at deepening bilateral ties.

Asked if the issue of border areas claimed by both Thailand and Cambodia will be discussed, he said it was not on Mr Srettha's agenda.

Asked if human rights issues and the disappearance of activist Wanchalearm Satsaksit will be discussed, the minister said he had not received any information on that case.

Mr Wanchalearm was wanted in Thailand for defying a National Council for Peace and Order summons to report after the 2014 coup. He fled to Laos.

In June 2018, authorities issued an arrest warrant for Mr Wanchalearm after he allegedly violated the Computer Crimes Act for operating a Facebook page from Phnom Penh critical of the Thai government.

He was reportedly abducted by armed men outside his home in the city on June 4, 2020. Sitanan, his sister, on Wednesday submitted a petition to the PM asking him to follow up on her brother's case.