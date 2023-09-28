Flood forces closure of World Heritage tunnels

The tunnels under the wildlife corridor in Nadi district of Prachin Buri province are closed on Thursday due to flooding. (Photo: Manit Sanubboon)

PRACHIN BURI: The Nadi district administration on Thursday morning closed a section of Highway 304, which links the lower Northeast and the East, along with its twin tunnels under a world heritage wildlife corridor due to flooding triggered by days of rain.

Assistant Nadi district chief Sonthaya Fueangcharas said floodwater was about 30-50 centimetres deep in an 80-metre-long section of the tunnels at 9.15am, while flood levels on Highway 304 were 40-50cm deep. As a result, he ordered the closure of both the tunnels and the Nadi-Nakhon Ratchasima section of Highway 304.

Measures were also taken to disconnect power in the tunnels to prevent short circuits, Mr Sonthaya said.

The tunnels, which were 250 metres long in total, pass beneath the wildlife corridor that connects Khao Yai and Thap Lan national parks, both of which are natural World Heritage sites.

Prawatsart Chanthep, chief of Thap Lan National Park, said continuous heavy rainfall over several days had led to flooding in the tunnels and other areas of Nadi.

Local canals were overflowing and flooding five villages in tambon Buphram of Nadi. Ban Thap Lan school in the district had to be closed on Thursday due to the flooding.