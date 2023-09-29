Neighbours to deepen ties

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin is received by his Cambodian counterpart Hun Manet during the former's first visit to the neighbouring country. Thailand and Cambodia have pledged to boost the volume of bilateral trade to 551 billion baht by 2025. (Photo: Government House)

Thailand and Cambodia will work together to boost bilateral trade volume to US$15 billion (551 billion baht) by 2025 as the two countries pledged to deepen ties, government spokesman Chai Wacharonke said.

Mr Chai was speaking after a meeting was held between Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin and his Cambodian counterpart Hun Manet on Thursday in Phnom Penh.

He said that Mr Srettha's first official visit to Cambodia is part of the PM's introductory tour of Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) countries to strengthen leader-to-leader relations.

The spokesman noted that Mr Srettha and Hun Manet both assumed their respective offices on the same day -- Aug 22.

Mr Chai said the two leaders congratulated each other on becoming prime minister on the same day.

He said that the two leaders share the same goals of steering their respective countries in similar directions.

Both sides emphasised their close relations and agreed that this was the right time to open a new chapter in their relations, Mr Chai said.

During their meeting, the spokesman said both prime ministers made it clear that they will upgrade their strategic partnership while adding that Mr Srettha has invited Hun Manet to visit Thailand.

Both leaders discussed economic cooperation for the interest of the people of their countries, especially an increase of bilateral trade volume to US$15 billion by 2025.

They agreed that the two countries should promote further investment cooperation, develop cross-border areas and push for new economies based on innovative and cutting-edge technologies to boost growth.

Cooperation on the digital and green economies was also agreed upon.

The spokesman said the Thai and Cambodian leaders further agreed that their countries should connect their supply chains further and promote business matching, especially among small and medium-sized entrepreneurs.

Mr Chai said that Mr Srettha and Hun Manet discussed upgrading Thailand-Cambodia border crossing points, developing rail transport, and promoting border tourism.

As part of that, they discussed introducing a temporary land transport border pass to facilitate travellers who do not carry passports.

Both sides agreed that the Thai-Cambodia Friendship Bridge at Ban Nong Ian village in Sa Kaeo's Aranyaprathet district linking with Satung Bot village in Poi Pet on the Cambodian side of the border should be opened for service as soon as possible to boost cross-border trade, Mr Chai said.

The spokesman said the prime minister also suggested that Thailand and Cambodia boost medical and well-being tourism cooperation.

Regarding security issues, Mr Srettha proposed that Cambodia host the next meeting of the Joint Boundary Committee to upgrade border crossing points and boost cross-border trade.

Mr Srettha also suggested that the two countries step up de-mining efforts along their shared border.

The Thai prime minister also supported a regular exchange of visits between officials of security agencies of the two countries so they can better work together to combat trans-border crime, call-centre scams and other nefarious activities in border areas.

Mr Srettha also stressed the need for the two countries to promote human resource development and sustainable development.

Thailand is also ready to work closely with Cambodia to tackle fake news, which could cause misunderstanding between the people of the two countries, Mr Chai quoted Mr Srettha as saying.

Following his one-day visit, Mr Srettha posted on Facebook and via X, formerly Twitter, that he felt glad and honoured during his visit, adding that he received a warm welcome from the Cambodian leader.