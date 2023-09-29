Savouring sustainability on the menu at expo's food festival

SX Food Festival, which is a part of the Sustainability Expo 2023 (SX2023), is currently being held at Queen Sirikit National Convention Center.

Sustainable food will be more than just on the menu at the Sustainability Expo 2023 (SX2023), with a food festival as part of the event being held at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC) in Bangkok starting on Friday.

The fourth instalment of the annual expo embraces the theme of "Good Balance, Better World" and features eight major zones -- including the SX Food Festival -- to inspire visitors to learn more about sustainable practices.

Recreations of Bangkok, Phuket Old Town, and other cities feature as part of the SX Food Festival's theme of "Thai Street Food Museum", where visitors can enjoy tasty food that is good for them and the planet.

Organic, medical, and future foods are among the sustainable, healthy foods to be offered and showcased at the festival.

Celebrity chefs from top TV cooking contest shows, such as Iron Chef Thailand, Top Chef Thailand, and MasterChef Thailand, will also cook dishes using zero-waste cooking techniques.

SX2023, which also features SX Marketplace and SX Kids, will run until Oct 8.

Examples of showcased dishes include super-jumbo shrimp wonton cooked by Nattawut "Chef Aof" Thammapan, which uses shrimps sourced from a closed-loop system farming, which uses treated wastewater which is then reused again to water plants.

Other dishes include Khanom Jeen Namya Pu (crab curry and rice noodles), cooked by Thananya "Chef Kai" Khaikeaw using organic vegetables and crab, and Som Chun drink from Paweenut "Chef Kaew" Yodpreechawichit.

SX2023 also provides many foods and drinks to visitors at the expo, which organisers say is the largest annual sustainability event in the Asean region.

The SX Food Festival is one of three zones that includes SX Marketplace and SX Kids that support the expo's five main sustainability-themed exhibitions.

The event will be held from today till Oct 8 on the LG floor at the QSNCC in Klong Toey district, free of charge from 10am to 8pm.

Visit www.sustainabilityexpo.com for more information.