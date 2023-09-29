Robbery suspect captured

A Chinese national suspected of taking part in a robbery in Bangkok's Huai Khwang district on Sept 22 was arrested on Wednesday in Chon Buri province's Si Racha district, Pol Maj Gen Teeradet Thamsuri said yesterday.

The commander of the Metropolitan Police Bureau's Investigation Division identified the suspect as Lui Jian, 34.

He was arrested under a warrant issued by the Criminal Court on Tuesday for armed robbery and illegally carrying a gun and knife in public.

According to police, on Sept 22 at about 8.40pm Mr Liu and five other Chinese nationals, armed with guns and knives, broke into a house in the Kesinee Ville housing estate in the Sam Sen Nok area of Bangkok's Huai Khwang district while the Chinese occupants were out.

When they returned to the house, the armed gang robbed them of their valuables, which included a Bulgari diamond-studded white gold ring worth 627,500 baht, a Cartier diamond-studded white gold ring worth 1.69 million baht and three black Chanel handbags worth 540,000 baht.

A black Rimowa handbag worth 55,000 baht and two iPhone 14 Pro smartphones worth 90,000 baht were also taken before the robbers fled.

Police later learned the identities of the six suspects and obtained warrants from the Criminal Court for their arrests.

Some had already fled the country, but Mr Liu fled to Chon Buri and rented a room in tambon Bo Win in Si Racha district.

Police arrested him on Wednesday at a nearby Chinese restaurant in tambon Bo Win and took him to the local police station, where he was questioned and later charged.

Mr Liu has denied the charges.