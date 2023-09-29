Police transferred after gambling den raid

Five officers in Rom Klao moved for turning blind eye to illegal operation in local fresh market

Officials from the Department of Provincial Administration (DPA) seize gambling paraphernalia, cash and other items during a raid on a gambling den in Bangkok's Rom Klao. (Photo: Department of Provincial Administration law enforcement centre)

The top five police officers at Rom Klao station in Bangkok's Lat Krabang district have been transferred following a special operation by the Department of Provincial Administration (DPA) on Thursday, where they raided a gambling den situated in a fresh market in Rom Klao, an area under their jurisdiction.

The five officers are as follows:

Pol Col Krispon Phetsotsilp - Rom Klao police superintendent.

Pol Lt Col Sakdimethi Pratthana - acting deputy superintendent in charge of suppression.

Pol Lt Col Natpichak Rungsawang - deputy superintendent in charge of investigation.

Pol Lt Col Vacharapol Kongphunphin - suppression inspector.

Pol Lt Col Theethawat Sawasdisan - investigation inspector.

Under an order signed by Pol Maj Gen Saravut Jindakham, the Metropolitan Police Division 3 commander, these officers will be on temporary duty at the operations centre of the Metropolitan Police Division 3 headquarters, pending an investigation.

The abrupt transfer of the officers came after a special operation team of the DPA, involving about 40 officials and territorial defence volunteers, raided a gambling den hosting hi-lo games at Kriangkrai market on Kheha Rom Klao road around 5pm on Thursday.

The raid, led by Narong Thipsiri, acting director of the DPA's law enforcement centre, was launched after the Interior Ministry's Damrongtham Centre received complaints from residents in the area that a gambling den had been opened for about two months on the ground floor of a two-storey commercial building.

During the operation, authorities arrested 50 gamblers and 17 gambling bankers. These individuals were handed over to Rom Klao police for legal proceedings.

The transfer of the five officers was a consequence of their failure to prevent the establishment of an illegal gambling facility within their jurisdiction.

Fifteen gamblers and 17 gambling bankers are arrested during the raid. (Photo: Department of Provincial Administration's law enforcement centre)

Cash and other gambling items seized from the gambling den in Rom Klao, Rangkok. (Photo: Department of Provincial Administration's law enforcement centre)