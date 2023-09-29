At least 500 houses inundated in Trat

Flooding in Khao Saming district causes canals to overflow, affecting at least 8 villages

An aerial view shows the extent of flooding in a community in Khao Saming district of Trat. (Photo: Jakkrit Waewkraihong)

TRAT: Flooding is worsening in Khao Saming district of this eastern province with at least 500 houses in eight villages inundated on Friday.

Heavy downpours pounded many areas in the district on Thursday night, particularly tambon Sator. The situation became worse as runoff from nearby tambon Nong Bon in Bo Rai district flowed into Khlong Sator, causing the water level to rise above 10 metres, far exceeding the safety level of 6 metres.

Overflows from the canal flooded eight out of the nine villages in tambon Sator. At least 500 households were affected.

Pongpat Sinrai, the Khao Saming district chief, said three tambons — Sator, Thep Nimit and Praneet Wang Takhian — were badly flooded, particularly Sator, which had also been hit earlier this month. Many roads were impassable to vehicles, he said.

Floods also hit three other tambons: Wang Takhian, Thung Nonsee and Khao Saming.

Local officials on Friday distributed relief items to residents in the food-hit villages. Floodwater was about 150cm deep and reaching the second floor of many houses, said Pramote Chankrachang, mayor of tambon Sator.

Soldiers, border patrol police and volunteers helped affected residents to move their belongings to higher ground. Elderly and sick people were evacuated from their flooded homes.

Officials and volunteers distribute relief items to flood-affected residents in Khao Saming on Friday. (Photo: Jakkrit Waewkraihong)