HM King endorses national police chief

Pol Gen Torsak Sukvimol will become the country's 14th national police chief on Oct 1, succeeding Pol Gen Damrongsak Kittiprapas. (Pool Photo)

His Majesty the King has endorsed the appointment of Pol Gen Torsak Sukvimol as the new national police chief.

The announcement was published in the Royal Gazette on Saturday

His Majesty issued a a royal command ordering Pol Gen Torsak to leave the post of deputy national police chief and take up the position as national police chief. The appointment takes effect on Oct 1. The royal command was countersigned by Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, according to the Royal Gazette.

On Wednesday, the Police Commission approved the appointment of Pol Gen Torsak to succeed Pol Gen Damrongsak Kittiprapas, who retires on Sept 30.

Pol Gen Torsak was fourth in seniority among the four job contenders. The other candidates were Pol Gen Roy Ingkapairote, the most senior, Pol Gen Surachate Hakparn, the second-most senior, and Pol Gen Kitrat Phanphet.

Born in Phetchaburi in 1964, Pol Gen Torsak obtained a bachelor’s degree in political science from Thammasat University and started his career as an employee at Caltex Oil Thailand.

After taking a training course in law, political science and public administration, he set his sights on a police career, joining the force in 1997 as a deputy inspector with the Patrol and Special Operations Division, known as the 191 Police.

He was later transferred to the Crime Suppression Division (CSD) and then the Tourist Police Bureau before returning to the CSD.

He served as commander of the Police Royal Guards 904 Division before becoming a deputy chief and then chief of the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB).

Pol Gen Torsak is the brother of ACM Satitpong Sukvimol.