2 million speed pills seized in Chumphon

CHUMPHON - Highway police seized almost 2 million methamphetamine pills in a major bust on Saturday morning.

The Chumphon Highway Police Division said it received a tip about a significant drug trafficking operation moving contraband to the southern region. Upon learning that a white Toyota Yaris was involved, officers set up a checkpoint in tambon Thung Ka.

When they stopped the suspected vehicle to search it, they uncovered several bricks bound in black plastic bags in three sacks hidden behind the driver’s seat. Two more sacks were found in the boot of the car.

On removing the contents of the bricks, police counted 1.998 million speed pills. This led the two occupants of the car — identified only as Siwaporn, 28, and Chompoonuch, 32 — to confess that they had rented the car in Suphan Buri and were headed to meet a buyer in Songkhla.

Police later discovered that another car was involved in the operation. They managed to coordinate with colleagues to stop that vehicle in Ratchaburi and arrest two more people.

The two — identified as Sarawut, 31, and Worapol, 29 — explained that they were serving as lookouts and guides for the first car but broke off when they found that the Yaris had been spotted, hoping to escape to a nearby home.