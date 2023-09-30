Boy allegedly molested by ground crew at Suvarnabhumi

15-year-old waiting for flight to Krabi was lured into restroom, say police

Passengers check the flight status board at Suvarnabhumi airport in Samut Prakan on Saturday. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

SAMUT PRAKAN - A ground crew member with a major airline has been accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old male passenger in a restroom at Suvarnabhumi airport.

The incident was confirmed by Pol Col Chakrapong Nuchphadung, superintendent of the airport police station. He said a 46-year-old woman approached authorities on Wednesday to report that her son had been molested by a man identified only as Sukkasem, a ground crew member with an airline operating out of the terminal.

The incident took place around 6.40pm in a restroom located near Gate B8 of the domestic terminal.

The 15-year-old was travelling to see his mother in Krabi and had approached the man for assistance as he was travelling alone.

After issuing the victim a boarding pass and directing him to wait for boarding, Sukkasem, 43, allegedly inappropriately groped the boy and then convinced him that his baggage exceeded the weight limit. He told the victim to follow him into a restroom where he would inspect the luggage.

Once inside the restroom, however, the suspect reportedly locked himself in a stall with the boy and blocked the exit, sexually assaulting him twice despite the victim’s protests.

According to the victim, Sukkasem threatened him about reporting the incident and made him wait while he left the restroom.

After revealing the attack to his family upon arriving in Krabi, the victim was taken to the Nua Klong police station, where authorities were able to collect DNA evidence that has led to an arrest warrant being issued for the airport worker.