K-pop's Lisa to receive Thai culture award

Thai K-pop singer Lalisa "Lisa" Manoban, member of the K-Pop group Blackpink from Korea, will get a cultural ambassador leader award from the Culture Ministry this week.

Lisa: Hails from Buri Ram

Lisa was among those on the list of the Culture Ministry's benefactors in an announcement on Thursday. A ceremony will be held at the Thailand Cultural Centre on Tuesday in which Lisa will get an honorary Wattanakunathorn Award (cultural ambassador leader) on the occasion of the founding day of the Culture Ministry, a source said.

The award is to honour Lisa's role as a leading force promoting Thailand to the world through soft power to increase the value of the economy. At this year's event, the Culture Ministry will give 226 Wattanakunathorn awards to people, young and old, who have dedicated themselves to promoting Thailand's cultural resources.

Culture Minister Sermsak Pongpanich said on Saturday Lisa managed to create trends among Thai and foreign fans by using soft power to add value to the economy and its local products.

Lisa's style of expression could serve as a form of soft power that helps stimulate cultural tourism and generates revenue for local communities, he said.

Notably, Lisa's first solo debut titled Lalisa featured Buri Ram's Phanom Rung Stone Castle and Thai craftsmanship in the music video.

Lisa also wore the traditional golden headdress which prompted many of her fans to emulate her and a surge in online orders. Lisa also made the standing meatball business of Buri Ram internationally known.