Srettha forced to act as wet weather worsens

The Pa Sak River overflows in Phetchabun province on Saturday. (Photo Soonthorn Khongwarakhom)

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin on Saturday ordered a prompt response to floods now occurring in several provinces in upper Thailand, with the northern run-off from the Yom River expected to trigger more floods in provinces downstream, including Sukhothai and Phitsanulok.

Flooding incidents were reported on Saturday in some northern and northeastern provinces including Phrae and Phetchabun where one particular inundation had prompted an evacuation in several areas, following a night of torrential rain.

Mr Srettha had emphasised the need for all state agencies concerned, particularly the Ministry of Interior, to reach out to flood victims as fast as possible to ensure their safety and flood relief, said government spokesman Chai Wacharonke.

The PM has received updates on the flooding situation and instructed Deputy Prime Minister Somsak Thepsutin to take charge of the flood response being led by the Ministry of Interior and the Ministry of Transport, said the spokesman.

"Floods are expected to continue for at least a day or two in several parts of the North and Northeast, particularly in Sukhothai and Phitsanulok where an overflow from the Yom River is expected to flood more communities,'' according to Mr Chai.

The Royal Irrigation Department is now racing against time to divert as much run-off as possible into the Nan River to decrease the volume of the northern run-off expected to hit the provinces downstream of the Yom River later, he said.

In Phrae, the provincial government yesterday stressed with all district offices and local administration organisations the need to remain on high alert and brace for more floods.

Heavy rain continued on Saturday morning in this northern province, resulting in floods and evacuations in several parts of the province, said a source.

The run-off hit several areas of Den Chai, Long, Sung Men and Muang districts where many houses and roads were inundated. A large number of vehicles were damaged in a strong tide, particularly in the flooded Muang district where levels of flood waters continued rising on Saturday.

In Mae Hong Son, rescue workers yesterday removed larges trees and power posts which fell onto the road surface in Mae Sariang district during the torrential rain.

Defence Minister Sutin Klungsang rushed to Udon Thani province where two districts, Phen and Si That, were being inundated.

He said he had instructed a number of military medical teams to be deployed in flood-hit areas to ensure flood victims receive proper care.