Bodies of man, woman found in empty cargo container

Police cordon off the vicinity of a cargo container at an inland container yard in Bangkok's Lat Krabang district on Monday morning after two human bodies were found inside it early Monday morning. (Photo: Ruamkatanyu Foundation)

The decaying bodies of a man and a woman were found in a cargo container at an inland container yard in Bangkok's Lat Krabang district on Monday morning. The container, declared to be empty, had arrived from the Philippines.

Anyawut Pho-amphai, PR chief of the Ruamkatanyu Foundation, said container yard staff found the bodies in an empty cargo container when it was about to be cleaned for further use.

Both bodies were swollen. The man was wearing only shorts and had tattoos on his back, chest and arms. The woman was wearing a pink T-shirt and pink trousers, and had a ring on her right ring finger.

Doctors assumed the man and woman had been dead for at least two weeks. There were no wounds or other traces of a fight on either body, and no identification documents were found. The bodies were sent to Police General Hospital for autopsies.

The 20-foot container unit, declared empty, had been carried on a cargo vessel that departed from the Philippines on Sept 24. The ship arrived at Laem Chabang port in Chon Buri province on Sept 28.

The container was transported by train to the yard in Bangkok's Lat Krabang district early Monday morning. Like other containers declared empty, it was not locked.

Police had not received any reports about a missing person in the Lat Krabang or Laem Chabang areas. They were seeking information about missing persons from the Philippine embassy in Thailand.