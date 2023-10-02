Army fuel probe findings expected soon

The findings of a probe into last year's disappearance of more than 200,000 litres of diesel fuel from a facility in Saraburi are expected by Friday, according to new army commander Gen Charoenchai Hinthao.

He said the investigation results should be submitted on Friday and insisted that he did not issue any order regarding the missing fuel at the Ordnance Material Rebuild Centre under the 18th Military Circle in Saraburi.

It was widely reported last month that 215,897 litres of B7 diesel fuel went missing between August and September last year. A preliminary investigation was launched in June as soon as the centre became aware of the missing fuel supplies.

Gen Charoenchai declined to comment on questions surrounding reports that the army would ask the National Anti Corruption Commission (NACC) to investigate seven army officers over alleged irregularities.

The army chief was tight-lipped when asked about reports that Defence Minister Sutin Klungsang would be asked to transfer Lt Gen Sutha Adulthananusak, the chief of the army ordnance department, to the Royal Thai Army's secretary office.

On Sunday Maj Gen Sirichan Ngathong, a deputy army spokeswoman, denied media reports that Lt Gen Sutha was transferred to facilitate the probe into the disappearance of the fuel.

She said the army would provide an update on the investigation when there was progress, adding the army chief's instructions involved mobilisation of troops and equipment to provide assistance to flood-affected residents.

Meanwhile, Fourth Army Region chief Lt Gen Santi Sakuntanak has reportedly ordered legal and disciplinary action against a solider accused of being involved in oil smuggling.

The case came to light when the soldier was involved in a car accident in Phatthalung while heading from Songkhla to Nakhon Si Thammarat.

In a complaint lodged with police to claim compensation from an insurance firm, the solider said the pick-up truck was carrying coconut coir. But an initial probe found that he hired a tow truck to take the pick-up to a petrol station in Nakhon Si Thammarat after the accident.