New RTP chief denies rift with deputy Surachate

Surachate: Court battles ongoing

Pol Gen Torsak Sukvimol, recently named the new national police chief, said during an interview that he remains close friends with his deputy Pol Gen Surachate Hakparn despite rumours of an inimical relationship.

On Monday, Pol Gen Torsak revealed on a TV programme on Channel 9 that he had not known about the raid on Pol Gen Surachate's house on Sept 25 as it had been conducted by the Police Cyber Taskforce unit, over which he had no authority at the time.

A high-profile search of Pol Gen Surachate's rented house in Bangkok was part of "Big Cleaning Day", an operation targeting 30 locations in Bangkok and five provinces allegedly linked to online gambling sites operating in Laos with about a billion baht in circulation.

Meanwhile, lawyer Ananchai Chaidej, who represents Pol Gen Surachate and eight of his subordinates, told the media that he had received an anonymous call ordering him to withdraw a lawsuit.

Mr Ananchai filed a complaint with the Southern Bangkok Criminal Court, alleging contempt of court in the police application for an arrest warrant for Pol Gen Surachate and his subordinates.

Mr Ananchai added that he would reveal new information on Thursday and the media should keep an eye out for it.

Today, the new national police chief will chair a policy statement meeting at the Royal Thai Police HQ at 1.30pm with his deputies, commissioners and high-ranking officers.

Pol Gen Torsak will reportedly set out the RTP's goals and assign priorities to his deputies for the 2024 fiscal year.