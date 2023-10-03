B50m crystal meth packaged as durian paste seized at border

Packages labelled as durian paste, but actually containing grade A crystal meth worth about one million baht a kilo, seized from a truck at the Thai-Lao Friendship Bridge in Nakhon Phanom on Tuesday. (Photo: Pattanapong Sripiachai)

NAKHON PHANOM: Fifty kilogrammes of crystal methamphetamine packaged as durian paste was seized from a truck arriving from Laos at the Thai-Lao Friendship Bridge on Tuesday.

The driver-smuggler fled safely back to Laos.

The border bust was announced with fanfare by deputy provincial governor Vijit Kitvirat and customs, police and army officials.

He said officials examined two fertilizer sacks on the back of the truck and found 50 packages labelled as durian paste. A closer examination showed they contained crystal methamphetamine. Each weighed one kilogramme.

According to Mr Vijit, it was grade A crystal meth worth about one million baht a kilo. The Lao truck driver managed to flee, he said.

Mr Vijit said drug smugglers were inventive and tried every means to bring drugs into Thailand, through both natural border crossings and border checkpoints. Officials had to be strict in checking vehicles entering the country.