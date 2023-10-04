MRTA pushes city, Phuket transit plans

The Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA) will urge the Transport Ministry to push ahead with three mass-transit projects in Bangkok and Phuket based on a total investment of about 220 billion baht.

MRTA governor Pakapong Sirikantaramas said on Tuesday the projects relate to the Orange and Brown lines in Bangkok and a mass-transit project in Phuket.

The Orange Line links the Bang Khun Non area in Bangkok Noi district on the west side of the Chao Phraya River to the Min Buri district of the East of Bangkok.

At present, the eastern side, which spans 22.57 kilometres from the Thailand Cultural Centre station to Min Buri, is almost finished, but work on the western extension, which will cover 13.4km and connect the Cultural Centre station to Bang Khun Non, has not yet started.

Construction of the Orange Line's western extension has been stalled due to a dispute about the bidding process, Mr Pakapong said, adding the total cost is expected to be about 140 billion baht.

The second project, which still needs to be approved, is the 22.1km Brown Line electric monorail linking Khae Rai in Nonthaburi to Lam Sali in Bangkok, based on an investment of 49 billion baht.

The MRTA board has already approved a feasibility study, the bidding terms, and an analysis report regarding public-private partnerships (PPP). The MRTA will gather feedback from related agencies on the plan before submitting it to the Transport Ministry, he added.

Mr Pakapong said the MRTA will work with the Expressway Authority of Thailand (Exat) on a section over Prasert Manukitch Road. He said the monorail will be built above a new expressway along the road spanning 7.2km.

The third scheme is the Phuket Mass Transit project, a light rail connecting Phuket International Airport to Ha Yaek Chalong intersection with a total distance of 42km and a total cost of 33 billion baht.

Mr Pakapong said the project is currently on hold because the MRTA requires guidelines from the new transport minister before it can move forward.

In addition to Phuket, the MRTA has plans to develop mass transit systems in other big cities, including Chiang Mai, Nakhon Ratchasima and Phitsanulok.

The feasibility studies of the projects in these two cities have been completed, while the study for Phitsanulok is now looking to hire a consultant company, he noted.