Suspected shooter's modified gun designed to fire blanks - police

Security officers have temporarily taken control of the area inside Siam Paragon following a shooting incident involving a 14-year-old boy wielding a firearm on Tuesday. (Photo: Nutthawat Wichieanbut)

A teenager suspected of killing two foreign nationals and wounding five others in a Thai shopping mall shooting had modified a handgun that was designed to fire only blanks, a senior police official said on Wednesday.

Chaos erupted at the Siam Paragon mall on Rama 1 Road in Pathum Wan district of Bangkok close to peak hours on Tuesday, with hundreds fleeing as gunshots rang out. The dead were two women from China and Myanmar.

The suspected gunman, a 14-year-old, was arrested late on Tuesday. Maj Gen Samran Nuanma said he modified a gun designed to fire blank rounds, to enable it to use live ammunition.

Police had said the suspect had been receiving psychological treatment and had skipped his medication.

"Usually. we don't get the suspect alive. This case is an important case study for us. We need information from the young man," new national police chief Pol Gen Torsak Sukvimol said in a television interview on Wednesday.

"Initially I spoke to him to calm him down because he was worried and appeared to hear someone speaking to him, he was hearing things, a noise he said told him to shoot," Pol Gen Torsak said.

The incident at Thailand's most famous mall could be a blow to the country's efforts to support its sluggish economy by boosting its vital tourism sector.

Pol Gen Torksak: Teenager 'was hearing things, a noise told him to shoot'

CCTV footage shows police apprehending a 14-year-old gunman on the third floor of Siam Paragon on Tuesday afternoon.