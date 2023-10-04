ThaiBev showcases sustainable solutions

A ThaiBev representative explains some of the company’s recycling initiatives and sustainable water and waste management services at its booth at Sustainability Expo 2023. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

Thai Beverage Plc (ThaiBev) is promoting a number of solutions for sustainable living at the Sustainability Expo (SX2023), which is currently being held at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center in Bangkok.

The company’s booth presents a series of “Better Living” ideas, which include examples of successful water management projects that it has initiated in many areas across the country. They include supplying schools in remote areas with a clean water source, water retention ponds and wells for agricultural areas, and check dams to minimise erosion.

The company has also started to dabble in renewable energy. A ThaiBev employee who asked not to be named told the Bangkok Post the company was helping 27 factories make the transition to renewable energy sources.

For example, the employee explained, ThaiBev has installed solar panels on some of its facilities in Ayutthaya and Kamphaeng Phet, as well as in Malaysia, Singapore and Vietnam.

As well, it has begun to produce biogas from the by-products of alcohol distillation. The gases are used to replace oil for energy generation in the company’s industrial plants, leading to a reduction in carbon emissions.

A subsidiary, ThaiBev Recycle, buys plastic, aluminium and glass from garbage collectors to be reused or recycled. The subsidiary is central to ThaiBev’s waste management scheme.

At the its stand in SX2023 on Wednesday, the company was accepting donations for students under the patronage of the Yuvabadhana Foundation.

Many visitors donated unused clothes, sports equipment, books, stationery and soft toys. The company was also accepting plastic waste, glass bottles, aluminium cans, drinks boxes and cardboard for recycling.

Donors will receive points for their donations, which can be traded for souvenirs at the event. “We should learn how to give,” a visitor said after making a donation.