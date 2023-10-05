Army set to return land to local people

Defence Minister Sutin Klungsang

Defence Minister Sutin Klungsang is proposing to hand over some military-owned land to local people as part of the government's modernisation plans for the armed forces.

RAdm Thanitpong Sirisawetsak, the Defence Ministry spokesman, told the media after a Defence Council meeting that Mr Sutin handed policies to the ministry's unit chiefs and the chiefs of the four armed forces to serve as guidelines in performing their duties.

The ministry must operate in tandem with constitutional requirements and other laws, Mr Sutin said.

He said the commanders must work to implement the national strategy and the government's policy in a bid to strengthen national security and public safety, as well as improve the ministry's administrative system while supporting the government.

RAdm Thanitpong said the ministry is expediting a government policy to modernise the armed forces, which critics have attacked for spending too much on weapons procurement.

Returning unused land that is under the supervision of the army to the public is part of the modernisation plan, which will help lift the public's living conditions, improve the economy and make the country stronger as a whole, he said.

Initially, the 2nd Army Area planned to return army-owned land in Nong Wua So in Udon Thani so locals can use it for agricultural purposes. A survey is underway to measure the length of the land and determine what the soil conditions. The ministry also plans to lower the number of conscripts in favour of voluntary enlistment in a way that does not undermine the army's defence capability.

The ministry is also looking to reform the armed forces to make them leaner and more effective, as well as restructure some of the ministry-affiliated agencies.

Mr Sutin said the weapons and armament procurements will be streamlined for the sake of transparency. Such projects must be accountable, he said.

Welfare for military officers and their families will also be enhanced.