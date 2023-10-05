'Psych ward' to help ease mall trauma

A security guard checks the bags of visitors to Siam Paragon shopping centre on Wednesday. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

A mental health consultation unit was opened on Wednesday to help those who feel traumatised or otherwise upset after a teenage boy shot to death two women at Siam Paragon on Tuesday afternoon.

Amporn Benjaponpitak, director-general of the Department of Mental Health, said she and her staff has been assigned by Public Health Minister Cholnan Srikaew and permanent-secretary for health Dr Opas Karnkawinpong to take care of any people who have been shaken by the boy's attack.

Dr Amporn said the unit located on M floor of Siam Paragon will operate for seven days, from 9am to 8pm, for anyone who cares to visit.

She said the department store will send SMS texts to those who were at the crime scene offering mental health service information, including mental health tests.

Dr Amporn said she had talked to some of those affected by the Siam Paragon shooting, many of whom are unable to shake free of the memories of the shooting and ensuing pandemonium.

"If people are given sufficient care in a timely manner, their symptoms will gradually be mitigated and they will be return to resume their normal lives as soon as possible,'' Dr Amporn said.

She said if those affected by Tuesday's attack do not receive the proper treatment, their symptoms could escalate and damage their mental health in the long run.

"Therefore, it is our job to ensure everyone here is safe and can live a normal life.

"But we need to admit that people here, such as the shop owners, staff and even passers-by, shoppers or the surrounding community, will be mentally affected,'' she said.

Dr Amporn said she was also concerned about the mental health of the boy who committed the crime.

Although the teenager's motive remains unclear, this has taught society a lesson about the importance of caring for the younger generation, she said.

Thailand has one of the highest rates of mental health problems among young people in Asia, statistics show.