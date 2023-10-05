Calls for safety measures after mall shooting

Policemen are deployed at Siam Paragon shopping centre after the shooting on Tuesday. (Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut)

Opposition MPs on Wednesday floated several public safety proposals to help prevent a recurrence of the shooting at Siam Paragon shopping mall that killed two people and injured five others on Tuesday.

Among the proposals was to speed up implementing a cell broadcasting alert system to enhance public safety, said Parit Wacharasindhu, list MP of the main opposition Move Forward Party, after a House meeting on Wednesday.

This needs to be done by the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society (DES) and the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC), Mr Parit said. People in the shopping centre did not receive an emergency alert from the government, he said, adding they relied on SMS alerts from the private sector and warnings circulated on social media.

A cell broadcasting alert system should be introduced as it could provide timely warnings and help people stay safe during emergencies like the Tuesday mall shooting, he added.

Mr Parit also called for a comprehensive review of gun-related laws to restrict firearm access, to step up crackdowns on illegal firearm sales and strengthen gun owner background checks.

The MP asked authorities to ensure that people affected by the shooting tragedy receive the necessary assistance.

Gp Capt Anudit Nakornthap, deputy leader of the Thai Sang Thai Party, said on Wednesday the shooting called into question the enforcement of the firearms control law, which may need amending.

He said the law itself has been in use for more than 76 years, and it should be reviewed and upgraded, especially the section concerning the passing on of firearms to owner's heirs.

Gp Capt Anudit said he expected the government to start taking serious action. He added that talk about stricter gun controls is raised every time such a tragedy occurs, but it rarely turns into action.

He echoed the call for the country to have an emergency alert system, which he said should also give suggestions to the public about what they should do to keep themselves safe during emergencies.

Gp Capt Anudit urged the government to restore confidence in public safety among tourists as tourism is a key engine driver of the economy.