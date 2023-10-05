Flooding remains in four provinces

Flooding has affected about 13,200 households across Tak, Kalasin, Ubon Ratchathani and Trat provinces, the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation reported on Thursday.

The department said that floodwaters remain in 21 villages of Ban Tak and Sam Ngao districts in the northern province of Tak.

In the northeastern province of Kalasin, a total of 322 villages across 10 districts, including Khong Chai, Huai Mek, Kamalasai, Muang, Nong Kung Si, Rong Kham, Sahatsakhan, Sam Chai, Tha Khantho, and Yang Talat, are inundated.

Also in the Northeast, flooding have affected 35 villages in Muang and Warin Chamrap districts of Ubon Ratchathani.

In the East, one village in Bo Rai district of Trat remains under water.

According to the department, flood levels in some areas of these provinces are subsiding.

However, the Meteorological Department predicted heavy rains from Thursday to Saturday in the upper part of the country, and rainfall is expected nationwide from Sunday to Wednesday of the following week.