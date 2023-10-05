Chinese-Thai couple arrested with 18,000 sex toys

Sex toys are seized from a house in Lat Krabang district, Bangkok. A Chinese man and his Thai wife were arrested. (Photo: Central Investigation Bureau)

Police on Thursday arrested a Chinese man and his Thai wife for the alleged possession of more than 18,000 sex toys.

Pol Col Patpawit Wongpinit, a superintendent at the Technology Crime Suppression Division, said Huang Faling, 28, and his 24-year-old wife Piyanan were apprehended at their house in Lat Krabang district, Bangkok.

The arrest came after a search of their house revealed about 18,000 sex toys, with the couple confessed to owning them.

The couple had previously registered their business under the guise of selling massage equipment, employing other people's identities for both business registration and product deliveries, Pol Col Patpawit said.

The investigation into online sales of sex toys led to the couple.

Police seize over 180 sex toys at a house in Lat Krabang. (Photo: CIB)

The two suspects also owned houses in Bang Sao Thong district of Samut Prakan and in Chorakay Noi, Bangkok. The Lat Krabang house served as a storage site for the illegal items, said the senior officer.

During questioning, the couple also admitted to having been in the business for three years, generating 10 million baht in revenue.

In April this year, the Democrat Party pledged to push for legalising sex toys, saying it will bring more benefits beyond sexual pleasure. While sex toys are currently illegal in Thailand, they are being smuggled into the country due to demand, according to the party.