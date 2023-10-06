PM urges swift end to internal rift

Chalerm: Turns back on Thaksin

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin on Thursday urged his ruling Pheu Thai Party to settle through dialogue what he described as an internal conflict between its executives and disgruntled party stalwart Chalerm Ubumrung.

Speaking in his capacity as an adviser to the party's so-called Pheu Thai Family, Mr Srettha admitted he did not know the circumstances behind the fallout, which led Pol Capt Chalerm to announce he had severed ties with Thaksin Shinawatra.

Thaksin, the jailed ex-premier who has been staying at the Police General Hospital for more than a month, is widely respected by Pheu Thai members and believed to wield tremendous influence over the party.

On Wednesday, Pol Capt Chalerm declared he had turned his back on Thaksin for good. He reportedly said his decision was irreversible.

According to a source familiar with the issue, Pol Capt Chalerm was angered after learning from a news report that Thaksin did not want Pol Capt Chalerm, a list-MP, and his son, Wan Ubumrung, a former Pheu Thai MP, to have cabinet portfolios because they were "troublesome".

Pol Capt Chalerm, a political veteran and once a close aide of Thaksin, even challenged the former premier in an interview on Wednesday to formally kick him out of Pheu Thai if he thought he should be disowned.

"Given what I have just said, I think it's the best decision I've ever made in my life…From now on, there's nothing left to say," Pol Capt Chalerm said.

Mr Wan posted on Facebook a message saying: "Just spell it out if you want us to stay or leave".

Responding to the row, Mr Srettha said amicable talks can work wonders in settling problems.

Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, who is acting deputy Pheu Thai leader, said he was optimistic that the spat could be resolved soon.

He said he hopes to get the chance to talk to Pol Capt Chalerm and sort out the problem. "Pol Capt Chalerm has long been with Pheu Thai and is appreciated by the party for his useful advice on various matters and occasions."