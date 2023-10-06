Rare Bryde's whale carcass found off Cha-am beach

The carcass of a Bryde's whale is seen off of Cha-am beach in Cha-am district, Phetchaburi province on Thursday. (Photo: Chaiwat Satyaem)

PHETCHABURI: The rotting carcass of a Bryde's whale was found off Cha-am beach in Cha-am district of this lower central province on Thursday by crew members of a fishing boat.

Chokchai Athikpali, director of the Phetchaburi Marine Resources Conservation Centre, led veterinarians from the Marine and Coastal Resources Research and Development Centre and disaster prevention and mitigation officials to the spot for examination.



The dead Bryde's whale was about 5-6 years old and about 10-13 metres long. The mammal was believed to have died at least 10 days earlier. The rotting carcass emitted a foul smell around the area.



The carcass was towed to Cha-am beach, where it was examined by the veterinarians to establish the cause of death.



Mr Chokchai urged fishermen to report to the Phetchaburi Marine Resources Conservation Centre via emergency number 1362 around the clock in case they find a sick or dead rare marine animal.