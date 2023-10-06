Pickup rams into cyclists, 2 killed, 4 injured

Police inspect the scene of a crash involving a pickup truck and bicycles in Chalerm Phrakiat district, Buri Ram early Friday. Two cyclists were killed and six others injured. (Photo: Surachai Piragsa)

BURI RAM: A pickup truck rammed into a group of six cyclists on a road in Chalerm Phrakiat district early on Friday, killing two and injuring the four others. The pickup driver, an army officer, fled the scene but later surrendered to police.

The accident occurred at about 5.30am on Highway 24 (Chok Chai - Det Udom).



One of the injured, Kruawan La-iad, 54, said she was one of the six cyclists riding in a row along the shoulder of the road in the direction of Prakhonchai district. She was the third in the row.



While at kilometre marker 133+800 between Nang Rong and Prakhonchai districts, a pickup truck coming from behind rammed into the cyclists. The last two cyclists in the row were killed while the four others, including herself, were injured.



Mrs Kruawan said the pickup sped away, leaving the victims and their damaged bicycles strewn across the road.



Police and rescue workers soon arrived at the scene and took both the killed and injured to Chalerm Phra Kiat Hospital.



Police said the hit-and-run driver had surrendered at Chalerm Phra Kiat police station. He was a warrant officer 1st class, identified only as Chat, attached to an army camp in Buri Ram province.



Killed in the incident were Narongchai Yon-anan, 65, a retired veterinarian, and Pichanon Onpromrat, 64, a businessman. The injured were Ms Kruawan and her husband Mana La-iad, 56, Prasop Pinram, 60, and Channarong Chantrakul, 56.



The six were members of the Nang Rong Bike Club.



The pickup driver was being investigated, pending legal action.