Motorway 6 to be tested over New Year

The 196km Motorway 6 between Bang Pa-in in Ayutthaya and Nakhon Ratchasima is 92% complete and will be fully operational by June 2025. (Photo: Department of Highways)

The Department of Highways plans to partially open a section of Motorway 6 near the Pak Chong bypass during the New Year holiday free of charge.

The 85-billion-baht, 196-kilometre toll road between Bang Pa-in in Ayutthaya and Nakhon Ratchasima is 92% complete and will be fully operational by June 2025, said Sarawut Songsivilai, the department’s director-general.

To help ease traffic during the New Year, the department will partly open an already completed 80km section in Nakhon Ratchasima. Motorists will be able to use the highway from Pak Chong to Sikhiu, Kham Thale So and the Nakhon Ratchasima bypass road without tolls. They were given a similar preview of the Pak Chong-Kham Thale section during the Songkran festival earlier this year.

Motorway 6 is part of a nationwide network expansion to create better transport links between Bangkok and the northeastern region. The project features an elevated road that will help improve logistics and transport.

The highway also connects with the northern segment of the existing Outer Ring Road (Kanchanaphisek Road) at Bang Pa-In district of Ayutthaya and the western Nakhon Ratchasima bypass road in Muang district.